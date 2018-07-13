“In God We Trust” now in schools

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

During the most recent legislative session, the Florida legislators passed a sweeping education bill which was signed into law by Gov. Rick Scott. While some provisions of this legislation took effect earlier in the year, the full extent of the law went into effect on Sunday, July 1. The massive bill (HB 7055) covers a wide array of topics dealing with education. Topics such as standardized assessments, scholarship programs for private schools, college dual enrollment and many more are part of the legislation. Tucked away in Section 22, Subsection (four), on page 135 of this 207-page bill, under a heading that reads, "Patriotic programs; rules," is the requirement that "each district school board adopt rules to require, in all of the schools of the district and in each building used by the school board, the display of the state motto, 'In God We Trust,' in a conspicuous place."

During the special school board meeting on Monday, July 2, Madison County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen Pickles informed the board members that the motto, "In God We Trust," had been placed in each school, in accordance with the new law. The Madison County School Board is currently working on a formal policy regarding this requirement. "I wanted to make sure it was displayed by July 1," said Dr. Pickles.