Ice skating returns to Tallahassee

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

After taking a one-year hiatus, you can now tie up your ice skates and put on your jacket. Ice skating has returned to Tallahassee. From now until the weekend of Feb. 3, 2019, you can ice skate at the Pavilion at the Centre of Tallahassee, off of North Monroe St.

The skating rink's normal operating hours are Fridays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. According to the rink's website, the rink will be open during specific periods of January from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Each skating session is for one hour and 30 minutes and new skating sessions start on even-numbered hours with the last session starting at 8 p.m.

All children ages 18 and under must have a waiver submitted before they climb into their skates. The waiver must be completed by the legal guardian of the minor child that will be skating. There will be no exceptions. For the sake of time and ensuring the action of skating, you are asked to go online to thecentreoftallahassee.com to fill out the waiver before making the trip to the skating rink.

Tickets are $12 per person, which includes skate rentals (child's size nine to adult size 13). For those with skates, tickets are $7. All ticket purchases can be made by logging onto ticketmaster.com or by purchasing tickets at the Centre of Tallahassee's Pavilion Box Office. All major credit and debit cards are accepted and gift certificates are available for cash purchase only. Group rates for parties of 10 or more are available.

The Centre of Tallahassee is located in the Brickyard, down Music Alley, which is located at 2415 Monroe St., in Tallahassee. For more information, call (850) 999-6326.