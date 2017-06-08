Hurricane Season: Are you prepared?

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Are you prepared for another hurricane season?

With the warm temperatures, the smell of outdoor grills, and the sound of children enjoying the family pool, comes yet another hurricane season for the Sunshine State. The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season in the Northern Hemisphere officially began on Thursday, June 1 and will continue until Thursday, Nov. 30. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), this season is expected to be a busy one.

NOAA is predicting between 11 and 17 named storms during the season, with five to nine of those storms becoming hurricanes. NOAA is predicting two to four of those to be major hurricanes. This is more than the 30-year average for the Atlantic Basin. The 30-year average (1981-2010) for the Atlantic Basin is 12 named storms with six of those becoming hurricanes and three major hurricanes. A major hurricane would be a hurricane with winds of 111 m.p.h. or higher. This season has already seen a rare April tropical storm, Arlene, which posed no threat to land.

Warm sea surface temperatures and a reduced likelihood of El Niño are two reasons forecasters give for predicting an active season. A strong El Niño can lead to increased wind shear that can hamper the development of stronger storms. Warmer sea surface temperatures can serve as “fuel” for tropical storms.

Regardless of how active the season may be, all Floridians should be prepared for any storm. As we found out with Hurricane Hermine last September, it only takes one storm - and not necessarily a major storm - to cause problems.

“It's cr ucial that Floridians plan early to protect their families and homes this hurricane season,” said Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam Putnam.

Floridians can take the following steps to prepare for the 2017 hurricane season:

Have a plan: Know what you and your family will do in an emergency. Research the locations of hurricane shelters and find out if you can take your pet. Make sure everyone in your house knows the plan and where your emergency supplies are stored.

Prepare a kit: Keep a kit stocked with emergency supplies. This should include a three-day supply of food and water for each family member. Plan for one gallon of water per person per day. Supplies should also include cash, blankets and sleeping bags, first aid kits, battery-powered radios, flashlights with extra batteries, clothing, necessary medications, pet care, a list of important phone numbers and important documents stored in waterproof containers.

Stay informed: Keep up-to-date on the latest weather, listen for radio updates or stay informed with your computer or smartphone.

In addition, it is important to have an adequate supply of food and water during any disaster.

Keep an appliance thermometer in your fridge and freezer to provide an accurate temperature reading even if the power is out. A freezer should remain at or below zero degrees Fahrenheit, and the fridge at 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

Store food on shelves high enough that it will not be contaminated in case of a flood.

Have coolers on hand to keep food cold if the power is out more than four hours. Keep the fridge and freezer doors closed as much as possible.

Discard perishables, such as meat, fish, cheese, milk, eggs, leftovers and deli items if the power is out more than four hours.

Use bottled water if you are concerned about your water supply. If you don't have bottled water, boil water and let it cool before storing it to drink.

Should travel become necessary, the Florida Highway Patrol reminds drivers that heavy rain, fog, and smoke can lower visibility on the roads. Drivers must be prepared in advance so they are able to drive as safely as possible in these conditions. If residents are asked to evacuate, motorists should make sure their vehicle is fully fueled and serviced, carry a supply of food and water for each member of the traveling party and have a safe destination in mind.

Madison County Emergency Management Director, Alan Whigham urges Madison County residents to not only have an emergency plan for any weather-related emergency, but to also register for CODE RED. CODE RED is a free service that provides alerts, warnings, and other vital information. To register go to www.madisoncountyfl.com and click on the CODE RED logo at the top of the page. Then simply follow the instructions to register.

For more information and tips on hurricane and other disaster preparedness, visit FloridaDisaster.org.