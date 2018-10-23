Hurricane Heroes: Walker’s Pecan House

Ashley Hunter: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Walker’s Pecan House and Rest Stop is just a little "mom and pop" fuel station and RV campsite on the long stretch of U.S. 19, just east of Lamont, in Madison County.

But on Sunday, October 7, after hearing how badly Hurricane Michael was forecasted to hit North Florida, the owners of the little pecan house, Tracy Mertz and Sherry Walker, decided to do what they could to help those fleeing the storm.

"We started looking at making preparations," said Mertz.

Walker’s currently had three RV campsites open, and behind their shop was an empty fielded lot that they offered to evacuees or first responders as a place to pitch a tent – all free of charge.

"We actually had some tents that we were going to set up for people," Mertz added.

Taking to Facebook, Walker’s posted an invite, offering their campground and RV campsites to all who needed a place to stay, whether it was during, after or before the storm.

While no out-of-county evacuees ended up taking refuge at Walker’s, Mertz did say that there were a few locals who had observed the Facebook post and asked to stay overnight at the store, as they feared their own homes weren't going to withstand the winds of the growing hurricane.

So Mertz, Walker and Mertz's family put together cots within their shop and provided a place for the people to stay.

"I told my daughter, all we can do is be here for our community, be here for the people who need us – and if that meant we stay open for 24 hours so people can get to where they need to be, then that's what we need to do," said Mertz.

While Walker’s Pecan Stand didn't stay open for a full 24 hours, the shop did stay open until midnight (they usually close around 7 p.m.).

Even after closing, Shelbie Franklin (Mertz's daughter), Mertz's son-in-law and Mertz's grandchildren stayed overnight in the shop in order to be present in case anyone needed a last minute refill of gasoline or was still fleeing the storm.

"We slept right in the store," said Mertz. "We wanted to stay open as long as people needed us. So many places were out of gas and we were just so fortunate that we never ran out of gas."

While gas stations in the more populous and frequently-traveled routes were experiencing emptied gas reserves, Walker’s never once ran out of diesel or gasoline – perhaps the benefit of being off the 'beaten path'.

While U.S. 19 wasn't as filled with evacuees or first responders as I-10 or U.S. 90, Mertz did say that before Hurricane Michael hit, their little shop was packed with people trying to fill up with gas one last time before the storm.

Despite that, Walker’s never ran out of gasoline or diesel – which was crucial when, after the storm, the National Guard arrived at Walker's Pecan House and Rest Stop and needed to refill their trucks and equipment.

"It was very surreal. When the National Guard shows up at your door, that's when it brings it all home to you," said Mertz.

The heavy equipment brought by the service people and the National Guard needed fuel just as much as the individuals themselves needed rest, coffee and food – and Walker’s was prepared to provide it all.

While the men and women in the National Guard didn't stay for more than a few hours, Tracy Mertz said that Walker's rest area was used by the linemen and service people headed west.

After Hurricane Michael had wreaked havoc on various small towns, both on the Florida coast and miles inland, Mertz said that Walker’s was a stop for many people leaving behind the devastation of their homes and towns.

"After the storm, we've had quite a few people stop that are trying to find places [to stay]," said Mertz. "It has probably been one of the most emotional weeks I've ever gone through because these people just break down and cry."

Every person who passed through Walker’s Pecan House had a story to tell, and the staff at Walker’s were prepared to listen to every heartbreaking story of loss and destruction.

Unlike before the storm, the people passing through Walker's front doors weren't fleeing from Hurricane Michael, they were leaving behind desolated homes and lost jobs.

"We're just a little country store, and the best thing you can do is just listen to these people," said Walker. "It is so humbling and it just makes you appreciate everything you have because these people have nothing – and we have everything. It's just devastating, honestly."

Walker’s plans to continue offering their field and RV lots to those traveling from Hurricane Michael.

"It was a small thing to open up your field and open up your campsites. We're just a little mom and pop shop and whatever we could do, we were going to do it," said Mertz. "These people have enough problems on their hands; the last thing they need to be worrying about is where they are going to sleep."

For Tracy Mertz and Sherry Walker, their decision to continue assisting those who have been affected by the hurricane isn't about acclaim, but about doing the right thing and showing kindness to their North Florida community.

"You feel compelled; it's just the right thing to do. Some of these people have lost everything," said Mertz.

"Sherry and I are committed – whatever we can do, that's what we are going to do. It all comes down to kindness, and that's what we are about. We are committed to this throughout. Whatever we can do, that's what we are going to do."

Even if it's just letting travelers come into the shop and sit in the air conditioning for a few minutes or offering up one of the RV's for showering, Walker’s is ready to help where needed.

Walker’s Pecan House – known as "The Pecan Stand" – has been around since Sherry Walker's father opened the shop in 1962. While the business closed briefly, it reopened in May of this year with Tracy Mertz as a co-owner with Sherry Walker.