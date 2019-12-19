Hundreds fed during Thanksgiving

Mickey Starling

reporter3@greenepublishing.com

Timmy Dyke and a faithful crew of all ages were on hand at the Senior Citizens Council of Madison County, Inc. on Thursday, Nov. 28, to serve and deliver almost 900 plates of Thanksgiving meals throughout the community. One volunteer, who also enjoyed the festive meal, was passing through town and decided to stop by and help with this yearly ministry to those in need and those who work on the holiday.

The hundreds of meals were quickly served up hot and delivered to homes, businesses, first responders and nursing homes. The employees of Love’s Truck Stop, located at the I-10 interstate interchange near Lee, were delighted to have a dozen meals brought to them. “I am amazed at the new people I meet who come and help us out each year,” said Dyke.