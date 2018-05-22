House fire leaves family in need

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

A Lee family is in need of help from the Madison County community after they lost everything in a devastating house fire in the early hours of Monday, May 21. According to Madison Fire Rescue (MFR) Fire Chief Bruce Jordan, MFR received the call of a structure fire at 317 SE Cree Trail, in Lee, at approximately 1:05 a.m. MFR arrived on the scene at approximately 1:24 a.m. The Florida Fire Marshal was not called. However, Chief Jordan stated that there was approximately $30,000 in damages, due to a possible electrical issue of some kind. MFR left the scene at approximately 3 a.m. MFR was assisted by Lee Community Volunteer Fire Department and Madison County EMS.

The family of Monica and Brian Williams are now seeking the communities help for clothing. The following sizes are needed girls shirts and shorts/pants size 3T and 6/7, shoe sizes 13 and 8; boys shirts 10/12, pants size 8, shoes size 3; womans size 18 pants and XL shirts; and mens size 2XL to 3XL shirts, 44/32 or 42/32 pants, and shoes size 12/13.

If you are willing to help this family out in any way, shape or form, you may drop off donations at Greene Publishing, Inc., located at 1695 South State Road 53, in Madison. If you would like to help monetarily, you may do so through a Go Fund Me account. Log onto gofundme.com, and type in "Williams Family House Fire" in the search bar.

Monica and Brian Williams have three children: Landon, Alayna, and Brianna.