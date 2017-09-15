Hosts Business After Hours

Emerald G. Parsons: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Tuesday, Sept. 19 Business After Hours will be hosted by Norris Café, located at 140 SW Range Ave., in Madison. Madison County Chamber of Commerce members and their guests are invited to visit from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening, and enjoy good food, good fun, and good fellowship. Norris Café is owned and operated by Chris and Amanda Norris. Chris and Amanda moved back to Madison to re-open the family business (originally Norris Pharmacy); only this time as Norris Café. The restaurant offers many of the same menu items they did ten years ago, including their fresh-pumped cherry and vanilla Cokes, home-made chicken salad, turkey bacon avocado sandwiches, cheeseburgers, milkshakes and Coke floats. Norris Café is open Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are closed on Sunday. They also offer sandwich platters and food trays upon request. The Madison County Chamber of Commerce began holding these monthly Business After Hours events as an opportunity for Chamber members to form relationships with other local business owners and employees. So, make sure to mark your calendar for Tuesday, Sept. 19 and be sure to join your friends and neighbors at Norris Café from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served and door prizes will be given. “Business After Hours” events are free and open to the public, especially Chamber members. Promoting Madison ~ Promoting Local Business