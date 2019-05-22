Hopewell Baptist Church welcomes new pastor

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Hopewell Baptist Church celebrated Easter on Sunday, April 21, with a new pastor. Billy Rice preached a sunrise service and the morning service for his first official duties as their new pastor. Rice comes to Madison after serving for two years as the minister to youth and children at First Baptist Church of Locust, N.C. This is Rice's first time serving as a senior pastor.

The path to Florida for Rice and his family seems almost coincidental. It wasn't too many months ago that Rice said to his wife, Katherine, "It wouldn't be bad to live in Florida." Shortly after that comment, Rice got a call from Jim Vocelle, who was on the pastor search committee for Hopewell Baptist Church. "Are you ready to make a move?" said Vocelle, who expressed interest in Rice taking the job at Hopewell. After several weeks of conversations over the phone, Rice visited the church and gave a trial sermon on Sunday, Feb.17. "The people were so welcoming and genuine," said Rice. "We realized this was really God working."

Although Rice wasn't raised in church, his grandmother had a great influence over him. "She tied pretty much everything she did to the Bible," said Rice, who was invited to church by friends who reminded him of his grandmother. He eventually became more drawn to learning and teaching the Bible in his later teens. One particular night at a revival, the pastor knew of a nearby church that needed a speaker, so he went to the microphone with an announcement. "I need to see all my preachers," he said. "I have an opportunity for you." Rice made his way to the pastor, which surprised him. "Billy, are you a preacher?" he said. Rice responded confidently with a "yes." The preacher continued, "Well, have you announced that to anyone?" "No," said Rice. The pastor quickly solved that problem by having Rice make that announcement right then.

Shortly thereafter, Rice attended Fruitland Baptist Bible College, in Hendersonville, N.C., where he received an Associate’s degree in religion and church ministry. Rice went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts degree in religion and ministry from Luther Rice College. He is currently pursuing a Master of Divinity degree through Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. Rice is taking the classes online, as well as periodically taking modular classes in Louisville, Ky.

Billy and Katherine will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary in June and they have two children: Jaxson and Abbygail.

Photo Submitted

The Rice family is thrilled to be serving at Hopewell Baptist Church. They had expressed a desire to live in Florida shortly before receiving a phone call where the invitation came requesting they visit the church, which they soon fell in love with. Pictured, from left to right, are: Katherine Rice, Jaxson Rice, Abbygail Rice and Rev. Billy Rice.