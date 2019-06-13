Honor a nursing assistant today

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Beginning on Thursday, June 13, and ending on Thursday, June 20, the 42nd annual National Nursing Assistants' Week. You're invited to say "thank you" to a local CNA, whether it be through a card, flowers or just through a kind gesture.

Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA) can be found at Madison County Memorial Hospital (MCMH) or at local nursing homes, caring for patients and offering a helping hand to Licensed Practical Nurses and Registered Nurses. CNAs take part in daily activities and are in direct contact with their patients through helping with basic life activities, housekeeping, medical recording and thorough observation.

Additionally, working as a CNA prepares the assistant for a long-term career in the nursing field and provides some of the greatest rewards any profession could offer. To all Madison County CNAs, we salute you!