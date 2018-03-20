Homecoming in Sirmans

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Sirmans Baptist Church would like to invite the Madison County community and all who will join them for their homecoming services on Sunday, March 25.

Services begin at 10:30 a.m., with good ole fashioned gospel singing, followed by morning worship. The speaker will be Brother Wayne Sullivan. Join Sirmans Baptist Church as they celebrate another year of serving the Lord. Dinner will follow after the services. Sirmans Baptist Church is located at 168 SW Sirmans Church Way, in Greenville.