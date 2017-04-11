Home destroyed by fire

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Sunday, April 9, a Greenville family lost everything when an electrical outlet caused their home to catch fire and burn. At approximately 10 a.m., a structure fire was reported at 4517 NW Lovett Rd. The mobile home is owned by Diane Kinsey. Mike Kinsey and Danielle Kinsey live at the residence, along with Danielle’s eleven-year-old daughter and three-year-old son. Volunteer Fire Departments from Hamburg and Pinetta responded to the blaze, along with Madison Fire Rescue and Madison EMS. The home was not able to be spared, however, leaving the family without a home or clothes. A GoFundMe account has been created for the family. Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/kinsey-family.

Additionally, the family is in need of clothes. Men's shirts size extra-large, men's pants size 36-34, women's pants size eight, women's shirts sizes medium and large, women's shoe sizes 7½, 8 and 9½, boys clothes size 3T, and toddler shoes size 12½ are needed. Donation arrangements can be made by contacting Sloan Salerno at (850) 673-9871.