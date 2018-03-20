Holy Week schedule released

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison County Christian Ministerial Association has released the schedule for Holy Week services for Monday, March 26 to Friday, March 30. All services will begin at 12 p.m., and lunch will be provided each day. Host churches this year are:

Monday ……………….. Grace Presbyterian Church, 688 N Washington Ave., in Madison.

Tuesday ……………….. Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 221 Martin Luther King Dr., in Madison

Wednesday ……………….. First United Methodist Church, 348 SW Rutledge St., in Madison

Thursday ……………….. Mt. Zion AME, 518 W Dade St., in Madison

Friday ……………….. First Baptist Church, 134 SW Meeting St., in Madison