Holiday tradition continues on Colin Kelly Hwy

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

What started over a decade ago, as a friendly challenge, has grown into a holiday tradition enjoyed each year by thousands of area residents. What has become known as the “Hanson Christmas Lights” is ready, once again, to delight young and old alike.

According to light show designer, Jeff Messer, the show has grown since last year; so even if someone saw the entire show last year, they will be in for something new this year. This year, the show consists of 15 songs with light displays choreographed to the music. The show, in its entirety, lasts about an hour.

The light show takes place nightly at 6207 NE Colin Kelly Hwy., about five miles north of Madison. The show begins at 5:30 p.m. each evening. On Sunday through Thursday, the show runs continuously until 10 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, the show runs until 11 p.m. The show will be on display until New Year's Eve. People going to the show are urged to use caution when approaching the area, turn off their headlights and leave their parking lights on. Those with small children are asked to be very mindful of traffic on Colin Kelly Hwy.