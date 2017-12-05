You are here
Home > Community News > Holiday tradition continues on Colin Kelly Hwy
Community News 

Holiday tradition continues on Colin Kelly Hwy

admin
Greene Publishing, Inc. Photo by Rick Patrick, November 16, 2017
The “Singing Christmas Trees” are always a favorite at the “Hanson Christmas Lights.”

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

What started over a decade ago, as a friendly challenge, has grown into a holiday tradition enjoyed each year by thousands of area residents. What has become known as the “Hanson Christmas Lights” is ready, once again, to delight young and old alike.

According to light show designer, Jeff Messer, the show has grown since last year; so even if someone saw the entire show last year, they will be in for something new this year. This year, the show consists of 15 songs with light displays choreographed to the music. The show, in its entirety, lasts about an hour.

Greene Publishing, Inc. Photo by Rick Patrick, November 16, 2017
Lighting Designer Jeff Messer makes some adjustments to the “Hanson Christmas Lights” show that runs every night until New Year's Eve.

The light show takes place nightly at 6207 NE Colin Kelly Hwy., about five miles north of Madison. The show begins at 5:30 p.m. each evening. On Sunday through Thursday, the show runs continuously until 10 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, the show runs until 11 p.m. The show will be on display until New Year's Eve. People going to the show are urged to use caution when approaching the area, turn off their headlights and leave their parking lights on. Those with small children are asked to be very mindful of traffic on Colin Kelly Hwy.

