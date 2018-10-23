Holiday Event Calendar

October 26

Hanson United Methodist Church will be hosting an All Saints Day celebration and Halloween party at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 26. There will be lots of games and hayrides, plus plenty of hamburgers and hotdogs. Pastor Michael Halley will also give a brief message on the origins of Halloween. Hanson United Methodist Church is located at 290 NE Daisy St., in Madison.

October 27

Madison Church of God will be hosting their annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This will be a great opportunity to buy those last-minute pumpkins.

October 29

The Madison Public Library will be hosting a Halloween crafts event on Monday, Oct. 29, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Bring your children and their creative imaginations for a fun and festive time.

October 30

The Madison Public Library will have a Halloween program on Tuesday, Oct. 30, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Join them for a time of stories, games, music and crafts. This is sure to be a "spooktacular" time.

October 31

On Wednesday, Oct. 31, on Halloween night, the Madison County Charmettes, Inc. and the Madison County FAMU Alumni Association will be hosting Octoberfest at Haffye Hayes Park, in Greenville, from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Chips, drinks and candy will be provided and a fun-filled costume contest will be held. $10 cash prizes will be given to the winners for Best Costume, Most Creative Costume and Scariest Costume. There will also be drawings for other great prizes.

October 31

Fellowship Baptist Church will be having their "Trunk-or-Treat" event on Wednesday, Oct. 31, beginning at 6 p.m. Fellowship Baptist Church is located at 1997 NE Colin Kelly Hwy., in Madison.

October 31

Madison First Baptist Church will be having their Fall Festival and Trunk- or-Treat event on Wednesday, Oct. 31, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Madison First Baptist Church is located at 134 SW Meeting St., in Madison.

October 31

The residents of Lake Park of Madison are excited to announce they will be hosting a Disney-themed Villain's Haunted Mansion, on the night of Halloween, Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Rumored to be lurking in the dark will be the Mad Hatter, the evil Queen of Hearts and Maleficent, along with many other bone-chilling characters. Children will be led through the mansion by Frozen's Elsa and will be treated in the end. So, be sure to bring your candy bucket and your spookiest costume to enjoy the menacing tour. For more information, call Lake Park of Madison at (850) 973-8277. Lake Park of Madison is located at 259 SW Captain Brown Rd.

October 31

On Wednesday, Oct. 31, Greenville Baptist Church will be hosting Trunk-or-Treat, located at 109 S Grand St., in downtown Greenville, across the road from Haffye Hayes Park. Children and their families are invited to come out and receive candy and treats and enjoy fellowship with the community.

October 31

Hallelujah Night will be held at Sanctuary of Praise on Wednesday, Oct. 31, beginning at 6 p.m. All are invited to come out and enjoy food, games and fellowship. Sanctuary of Praise is located at 13918 W US Hwy. 90, in Greenville.

October 31

