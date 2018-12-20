Holiday Event Calendar: Dec 21 – Dec 24

December 21

As Christmas draws closer, decorations and lights signifying the triumphant birth of Christ and the return of everyone's favorite holiday are going up all around Madison County. Now, until Christmas Day on Tuesday, Dec. 25, you and your family can enjoy a beautiful Christmas display in Lee, presented by the Dye family. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. only, you can drive through a display of lights and decoration to get into the Christmas spirit. There is no charge. However, donations are accepted. All donations are to support the Suwannee Valley Humane Society, the local non-profit animal shelter in Lee, near Interstate 10. The Christmas display will take place on Donaldson Rd., in Lee. Directions are as follows: stay straight over the railroad tracks on Donaldson Rd., in Lee, and then turn left onto Disston Trail. For more information, call the Suwannee Valley Humane Society at (850) 971-9904.

Santa will take a break from his busy schedule to stop by Madison County Community Bank and visit with the kids. Santa will be at the bank from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 21.

St. John's Missionary Baptist Church will hold their Christmas play, “Meme's Christmas Extravaganza”, on Sunday, Dec. 23, at 11 a.m. The play will feature a Cricket County theme and everyone is invited to enjoy this special presentation.

The Children's Sunday School class of Madison First Baptist Church will present their Christmas Pageant on Sunday, Dec.23, at 11 a.m.

Madison First United Methodist Church will hold a Candlelight and Communion Service on Monday, Dec. 24, at 5 p.m.

Greenville Baptist Church will be holding a Candlelight Service on Monday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m.

Grace Presbyterian Church will be holding a Candlelight Service on Monday, Dec. 24, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Mary's Episcopal Church will hold a Holy Eucharist service on Monday, Dec. 24, at 7:30 p.m. Caroling will take place beforehand, beginning at 7 p.m. St. Mary's Episcopal Church is located at 140 NE Horry Ave., in Madison.