Holiday Event Calendar

Churches and businesses throughout Madison County are preparing to celebrate the holidays in a variety of ways. Greene Publishing, Inc. is providing a special calendar for holiday activities you might wish to participate in. If your organization has special activities that need sharing with the community, send the info to reporter3@greenepublishing.com.

December 19

Madison First Baptist Church will hold their annual Christmas Caroling Event on Wednesday, Dec. 19, with the bus leaving at 6 p.m. The event will last approximately two hours. Carolers will visit shut-ins throughout the community, with a fellowship time following, featuring soup, chili and sandwiches. Madison First Baptist Church is located at 134 SW Meeting Ave., in Madison.

December 21

Santa will take a break from his busy schedule to stop by Madison County Community Bank and visit with the kids. Santa will be at the bank from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 21.

December 23

St. John's Missionary Baptist Church will hold their Christmas play, "Meme's Christmas Extravaganza," on Sunday, Dec. 23, at 11 a.m. The play will feature a Cricket County theme and everyone is invited to enjoy this special presentation.

December 23

The Children's Sunday School Class of Madison First Baptist Church will present their Christmas Pageant on Sunday, Dec. 23, at 11 a.m.

December 24

Madison First United Methodist Church will hold a Candlelight and Communion Service on Monday, Dec. 24, at 5 p.m.

December 24

Greenville Baptist Church will be holding a Candlelight Service on Monday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m.

December 24

Grace Presbyterian Church will be holding a Candlelight Service on Monday, Dec. 24, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.