Holiday Event Calendar

Churches and businesses throughout Madison County are preparing to celebrate the holidays in a variety of ways. Greene Publishing, Inc. is providing a special calendar for holiday activities you might wish to participate in. If your organization has special activities that need sharing with the community, send the info to reporter3@greenepublishing.com.

December 15

Adults can look forward to visiting Sunrise Coffee Shop on Saturday, Dec. 15, for the Holiday Wine Tasting and Cheese Event, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. You will think you have been transported to Sonoma Valley, Calif., as you enjoy wine tasting, complete with fine cheeses and light hours de'voeurs. Elite Wine Group will be on hand to educate guests with an amazing flight of the Michael Sullberg Family Wines. Wine and cheese tasting tickets are $21.99 and cappuccino and cheese tasting tickets are $14.99. Advanced ticket purchases are required. Tickets can be purchased at Sunrise Coffee Shop, located at 247 SW Rutledge St., in Madison. For more information, call (850) 973-1381.

December 15

Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church and Architillery Missionary Baptist Church invite you to join them for their annual Christmas Community Dinner, on Saturday, Dec. 15. If you would like to enjoy some great fellowship with your meal, join us at Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, in Cherry Lake, from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. If you do not have transportation and need your meal delivered to you, call (850) 929-4355 to make arrangements. Rev. Ralph Carmichael and Rev. Robert Holmes look forward to sharing this time with the community. For more information, call (850) 464-1688. Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church is located at 407 NE Mt. Zion Church Ave., in Cherry Lake.

December 16

Madison First United Methodist Church (MFUMC) will enjoy their Christmas Cantata, "Born a Savior, Born a King: The Prophecy Fulfilled," written by John Purifoy. The presentation will be performed by the chancel choir and conducted by Patrick Chiu, music director for MFUMC. The program begins at 10 a.m. Madison First United Methodist Church is located at 348 SW Rutledge St., in Madison.

December 16

Hopewell Baptist Church will present their choir cantata on Sunday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m. and the children's program will follow in the evening service, beginning at 6 p.m.

December 16

Greenville Baptist Church will be spreading the good news of Christmas through caroling in the community, on Sunday, Dec. 16. If you would like to join them, meet in Haffye Hayes Park at 6 p.m.

December 17

On Monday, Dec. 17, join Madison County families as Santa Claus makes a stop at Madison Medical Center. The event will begin at 5 p.m. with story time at 6 p.m. This is a great photo opportunity so parents are encouraged to bring their cameras. For more information, call Madison Medical Center at (850) 973-1402. Madison Medical Center is located at 235 SW Dade St., in Madison.

December 17

The Madison County 4-H Holiday Bake-Off Competition tasting and awards ceremony will be held on Monday, Dec. 17, at 6:30 p.m., at the Madison County Extension Office. All exhibits and projects should be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. This is a great time for families to work together to show off their family favorites for the holidays. For more information, call (850) 973-4138.

December 18

Martha Beggs and Martha Register will be hosting the Madison First Baptist Church's children's Sunday School Class party, on Tuesday, Dec. 18, at 1 p.m. The party will take place at the Beggs' Barn, located at 786 NW Pickle Lane, in Madison.

December 19

Madison First Baptist Church will hold their annual Christmas Caroling Event on Wednesday, Dec. 19, with the bus leaving at 6 p.m. The event will last approximately two hours. Carolers will visit shut-ins throughout the community, with a fellowship time following, featuring soup, chili and sandwiches. Madison First Baptist Church is located at 134 SW Meeting Ave., in Madison.