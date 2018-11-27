Holiday Event Calendar

December 2

On Sunday, Dec. 2, jolly ole St. Nicholas himself is scheduled to make a quick landing in Madison to greet all the boys and girls, and their families, before the big day. Santa Claus will be stopping at Madison Church of God from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. This family affair will feature cookies and milk and Santa will be telling all in attendance about the true meaning of Christmas and why we celebrate. This is a free event. Madison Church of God is located at 771 NE Colin Kelly Hwy., in Madison. For more information, call (850) 973-3339.

December 4

On Tuesday, Dec. 4, enjoy a Christmas program at the Madison Public Library, beginning at 3:30 p.m. Featuring cookies and chocolate milk, children can enjoy a listening to the reading of the Polar Express, a fan favorite. Guest speakers will be Tim Sanders, former Madison County Clerk of Court and Jerome Wyche, Madison City Manager. For more information, call (850) 973-6814. Madison Public Library is located at 378 College Loop, in Madison.

December 8

St. John's Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting a Beast Feast on Saturday, Dec. 8., at 6 p.m. You are invited to bring a covered dish of whatever you can catch, kill and cook. Along with enjoying these delicacies from the wild, there will be lots of games, drawings and fellowship for the whole family to enjoy. The guest speaker for the night is Pastor Robbie Harrington, of Calvary Baptist Church, in Lake Park. Harrington is an avid sportsman and a dynamic speaker that you don't want to miss. St. John's Missionary Baptist Church is located at 5905 NW Lovett Rd., in Greenville.

December 9

Madison First United Methodist Church will be holding its Silver Tea at the Parsonage, on Sunday, Dec. 9, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. All donations will go to a person in need, as selected by the United Methodist Women.

December 16

Madison First United Methodist Church (MFUMC) will present their Christmas Cantata, "Born a Savior, Born a King: The Prophecy Fulfilled" written by John Purifoy on Sunday, Dec. 16. The presentation will be performed by the chancel choir and conducted by Patrick Chiu, music director for MFUMC.

December 24

Madison First United Methodist Church will hold a Candlelight and Communion Service on Monday, Dec. 24, at

5 p.m.