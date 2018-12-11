Holiday Calendar

Churches and businesses throughout Madison County are preparing to celebrate the holidays in a variety of ways. Greene Publishing, Inc. is providing a special calendar for holiday activities you might wish to participate in. If your organization has special activities that need sharing with the community, send the info to reporter3@greenepublishing.com.

December 12 – 15

heatre Guild Valdosta presents “Christmas in the Air,” a holiday musical review for the entire family, Wednesday, Dec. 12 through Saturday, Dec. 15. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. each evening with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15. Performances take place at the 'Dosta Playhouse, located at 122 N Ashley St., in Valdosta. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased online at www.theatreguildvaldosta.com or by calling the box office at (229) 24-STAGE (247-8243).

December 15

Adults can look forward to visiting Sunrise Coffee Shop on Saturday, Dec. 15, for the Holiday Wine Tasting and Cheese Event, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Elite Wine Group will be on hand to educate guests with an amazing flight of the Michael Sullberg Family Wines. Wine and cheese tasting tickets are $21.99 and cappuccino and cheese tasting tickets are $14.99. Advanced ticket purchases are required. Tickets can be purchased at Sunrise Coffee Shop, located at 247 SW Rutledge St., in Madison. For more information, call (850) 973-1381.

December 16

Madison First United Methodist Church (MFUMC) will enjoy their Christmas Cantata, “Born a Savior, Born a King: The Prophecy Fulfilled” written by John Purifoy. The presentation will be performed by the chancel choir and conducted by Patrick Chiu, music director for MFUMC.