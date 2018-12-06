Holiday Bake-Off on Dec. 17

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Attention all 4-H members! Christmas is here and that means the 2018 Holiday Bake-Off is right around the corner. On Monday, Dec. 17, show off your baking skills by entering the bake-off, with a chance to win a golden wisk or golden spoon. Do you have what it takes?

Taking place at the Madison County Extension Office, 4-H members, ages five to 18, will have a chance to enter the following categories: cakes, cookies, pies, candies, appetizers, breads, brownies/bar cookies, decorated cakes, specialty items (non-edibles) and light recipes (less sugar, salt and/or fat).

The purpose of this event is to encourage adults and youth to work together on a project. Additionally, adults will have the opportunity to teach the 4-H entrant how to prepare a family favorite and how to learn and improve their cooking and food safety skills. This is not a traditional 4-H program where a 4-H member must do all the work themselves. The 4-H member should be involved with the entire process. Work done by youth under the supervision, direction and help of an adult to make a delicious dish with a festive holiday appearance is required.

Recipes using basic ingredients do not have to be used. Mixes, pre-cooked and non-cooked items may be used in the finished product. Also, all entries must look festive for the holiday season, either by the food itself or the way it is displayed. No live plant material (holly, poinsettia, etc.) may be used. The project will otherwise be disqualified.

Submission of recipes will not be required, allowing for family secret to remain a secret. The amount of one recipe for each entry must be entered so that everyone may sample the products after the award. However, specialty items will not be sampled, cut or opened by judges or the audiences. All other categories will be taste tested.

Two items per category may be entered and will be judged by appearance, taste and display unless otherwise noted. On a three-by-four-inch index card, you are required to list the name of your exhibit on the front of the card and the major ingredients/items used on the back of the card. Each item submitted must be accompanied by a three-by-four exhibitor's index card and entry form.

Awards in each category will be blue, red or white with a Golden Wisk Award winner per category. Overall grand prize winners will receive the Golden Spoon Master Chef Award. All entries will be recognized.

The deadline to enter is Wednesday, Dec. 12. Exhibits and projects can be dropped off at the Madison County Extension Office between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 17. Taste testing and award ceremonies will begin at 6:30 p.m. During the event, a festive hat competition will take place, open to kids and adults of all ages.

For more information, call Beth Moore at (850) 973-4138. The Madison County Extension Office is located at 184 College Loop, in Madison.