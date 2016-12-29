Holiday bake-off at Smith Mansion a success

Greene Publishing, Inc. Photo By Rick Patrick, December 18, 2016

The historic Smith Mansion was the site of the 2nd Annual Holiday Bake-off and Reception. Volunteers, judges and winners pictured on the front row, from left to right, are: Jessica Webb, Aubrey Day, Jasmine Bryan, Raeley Parker, Jordan Chauncey, and Leah Mask. On the back row, from left to right, are: Noah Sanderson, Chef Art Smith, Nicolas Wells, John Minas, Christopher Nunez, and Lisa St. John.

Rick Patrick, Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Sunday, Dec. 18, the historic Smith Mansion was awash with Christmas spirit as hundreds enjoyed holiday music, carriage rides, and of course every kind of holiday confection one could imagine when the 2nd Annual Holiday Bake-off and Reception took place. Under the direction of nationally known Chef Art Smith, over 60 entries competed for $3,000 in cash prizes that were awarded in six categories.

In addition to enjoying the many baked goods, visitors were entertained with holiday music and youngsters of all ages lined up to let Santa know of any last minute additions to their Christmas lists. Local musicians, including student groups from the Madison Creative Arts Academy and Madison County High School were also on hand to entertain the visitors.

Judges came from as far away as Miami and Orlando to judge the many cookies, cakes, and breads that were entered into the competition. Chef Art Smith expressed his appreciation to the community, especially those who entered the competition, for making the event a resounding success. It is anticipated that the event will continue to grow year after year.