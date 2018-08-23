Hickory Grove 4-H club meets this Sunday

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison County Extension Office has announced that the first meeting for the Hickory Grove 4-H Club will take place on Sunday, Aug. 26, at 3 p.m. The Club meeting will take place at Hickory Grove Baptist Church.

Hickory Grove 4-H Club is one of the longest-running 4-H clubs in the Madison County area. Hickory Grove 4-H places a primary emphasis on livestock regarding animal husbandry, showmanship and ethics.

For more information about the club, call the Madison County Extension Office at (850) 973-4138. Hickory Grove Baptist Church is located at 1218 NE Hickory Grove Rd., in Pinetta.