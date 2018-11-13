Herman Earl Yarbrough passed away in his home on Nov. 2, 2018. He was 71 years old. He was born in Hot Springs, Ark. He retired in Lee, Fla. near the Withlacoochee River after he met his "common law" wife, Aline Emerson (known to locals years ago as the Treehouse Lady). She preceded him in death on Thanksgiving Day in 1999.

Herman is survived by three sisters: Gladys Breshears, of Ark.; Martha Harvey, of Springfield, Fla. and Laverne Ordete, also of Springfield. He had 10 children and many grandchildren. He kept in touch with his sister, Gladys.

Herman served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a welder by trade. Herman was a very well known character on the Withlacoochee River. He never met a stranger and loved to talk. He enjoyed telling stories about his life. One of his favorites was about Bill Clinton and him attending high school together. He loved to sit by the river, a campfire or ride on his lawnmower and have a beer. He loved a home-cooked meal. He enjoyed his life (maybe to an excess) and friends throughout the years. He considered his friends as his only family. He was loved and will be missed.

His final resting place will be in Lee Memorial Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.