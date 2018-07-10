Herbert Jackson Woodard

Herbert Jackson (Jack) Woodard left his earthly home after a long and valiant battle with cancer. A memorial celebration of his life with visitation was held on Monday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home in Tallahassee.

He had lived most of his life in Tallahassee and received a Bachelor's of Science Degree from Florida State University. Following retirement, he moved to Havana, where he was living at the time of his death. He was a geologist by profession, serving in several capacities with the State of Florida, including the Bureau of Geology, Director of the Suwannee River Water Management District, Water Resources and Department of Environmental Protection. Following 40 years of employment with the State of Florida, he retired from the Department of Environmental Regulation, where he continued part-time employment for a number of years. He enjoyed his hobbies: fishing, hunting, gardening and reading.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Juanita Day Woodard; five children: Everett Woodard, Terry Woodard (Mandy), Tami Baumgartner, Jason Russek (Annie), and Lee Woodard; six grandchildren: Traci, Christa, Robert, Josh, Emily and Kyle; one very special great-granddaughter, Rachel; and numerous nieces and nephews. He cherished his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Charles Woodard and Mable Heath Woodard (Pettit) and a brother James Pettit (Alice). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at 2619 Centennial Blvd #101 Tallahassee, Fl. 32308.