Henry Hall Battle passed away Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. He was born in Bryson City, N.C. He is survived by his loving wife of sixty-one years, Grace Myral Barclay Battle; daughters: Lynne Battle Snee (Chad Snee) and Paige Battle (Ira Pollack); grandchildren: Katelyn Snee, Charlotte Snee, Flora Pollack, Margaret Snee and Owen Pollack; and by his sister, Mary Lou (Pete) Parrish. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Brett Hall Battle.

After graduating from Swain County High School, Battle enlisted in the United States Air Force and served a tour of duty in Japan during the Korean War. He spent eighteen years serving in the Florida National Guard. Battle was employed for forty-two years at the Pensacola Naval Air Station in aircraft maintenance and inspection. Not content to have an idle retirement, he continued part-time work for twenty-three years with Avis Car Rental – a job that allowed him to indulge his love of driving.

He was a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge in Greenville, Fla. and participated with the Scottish Rite chapter and American Legion post in Pensacola, Fla.

Battle was a member for 51 years of Warrington Baptist Church in Pensacola, where he served as a deacon and an usher. He loved to travel, talk with friends, spend time visiting his family around the country and playing the piano. An eternal dreamer, Battle never stopped thinking of projects he wanted to accomplish.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 16, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home, in Madison. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 17, at 11 a.m. at Beggs Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville. Beggs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements; 850-973-2258. You may send your condolences to the family by visiting our website at www.beggsfuneralhome.com.