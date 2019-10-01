Henry Eldridge Fountain, 93, of Madison, Fla., passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. He was born in Clearwater, Fla., on Aug. 13, 1926, to the late Henry and Ruth Fountain. Mr. Fountain was a devoted Christian, husband, father, grandfather (Paw Paw) and friend to all who knew him. Mr. Fountain was a veteran of World War II. He was in the U.S. Navy and served aboard the ship USS Appalachian. His ratings held include AS, S2C, S1C and CM3C. He was a member of the Cherry Lake Baptist Church. He loved working outside and especially enjoyed woodworking. Before his retirement, he was a supervisor of the pulp mill for Owens-Illinois (now PCA.)

He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Rose Ann Fountain. Survivors include his two daughters: Evelyn Barrales (Paul) and Joan Beck; his grandchildren: Mike Barrales (Micah), Lisa Parrish (Hawk), Melissa Stripling (Dewayne) and Wendi Zeigler (Steve); his great-grandchildren: Lauren Anne Grundy, Tristan Garrett Barrales, Shelby Jane Barrales, Carley Rose Parrish, Madison Grace Stripling, Shawn Titus Deming, Ashton Hood Stripling, Philip Andrew McKee, Victoria Anne McKee and Halie Danyel McKee; one niece, Christine Fountain Hall; and one nephew, John Henry Fountain. He had four great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, at Cherry Lake Baptist Church with Rev. Robert Dawson and Rev. Murrell Bennett officiating. Burial followed in the Cherry Lake Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends on Monday from 10 a.m. until 11a.m. at the church. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.