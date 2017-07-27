Help support the cowboys

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

You have an opportunity to help support the Madison County High School Cowboys while treating yourself to some valuable savings this year by purchasing the 2017 Madison County Cowboys Score Card. Cardholders can enjoy discounts from many Madison area merchants, including Hungry Howie's, Norris Cafe, Subway, Oneal's Buffet, Madison Sporting Goods and Pawn, Madison Florist, Southern Grace Gifts, and many more. The valuable discounts are good through the end of August 2018. The cards also have the complete football season schedule printed on the front. Cards are available from any football player or coach and cost just $10 each. All proceeds help fund the Madison County High School football team.

Help support Cowboys football and enjoy valuable savings by purchasing your own Cowboys Score Card today.