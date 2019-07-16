Help a neighbor out: Madison Education Center to collect donations

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Are you looking to help make a difference in your community? Saint Leo University's Madison Education Center has identified a need in Madison County and they're reaching out to you for help!

Do you have unused items around your home that you don't anticipate using? Maybe you enjoy lending a helping hand. This opportunity is for you.

Basic essential items are being collected for those in need in Madison County. Items that can be donated include toilet paper, body wash/soap, paper towels, paper plates, shaving cream and razors, shampoo and conditioner, washcloths, towels, toothpaste, toothbrushes, garbage bags, cleaning supplies and other toiletries.

Items can be dropped off at 126 SW Sumatra Ave., Suite A., in Madison. Donations can be made Monday through Thursday, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., and on Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information, call student advisor Lisa Burnham at (850) 973-3356 or email lisa.burnham@saintleo.edu. Saint Leo University appreciates all donations made to Madison County.