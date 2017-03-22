Helicopters transport two to TMH

Chris Jones, Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Wednesday, Mar. 22, at approximately 12 noon, a white, late model Ford Mercury, driven by Edward Timmons, of Madison, was heading south on SR 53, several miles south of Interstate 10. The driver lost control of the vehicle, veered off the west side of the road, and into the yard of a brick home at 9072 S CR 53. The vehicle slid through several bushes and small trees, striking one large tree that became lodged in the driver's side of the vehicle.

Emergency crews found both Timmons and a passenger, Shannon Warren, of Madison, trapped in the vehicle's front seats. Warren was unconscious, suffered multiple injuries, and was removed first from the vehicle. She was placed in an ambulance, which immediately departed and headed toward a vacant parking lot off of SR53 and Interstate 10, where it would rendezvous with the helicopter. Warren was placed in the helicopter and transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

Meanwhile, crews took swift action to remove Timmons from the vehicle, as the impact caused the vehicle to crush around him. Crews used hydraulic-powered equipment to free Timmons from the wreckage. Timmons was conscious as he was removed from the vehicle and placed in a second ambulance. The ambulance met a second helicopter at the Madison EMS facility, which transported him to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital as well.

Madison EMS, Madison Fire Rescue, and Madison County Sheriff's Office deputies responded.