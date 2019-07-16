Helen Dickinson Hembree Johnson (Sweetie) went home to be with the Lord on July 10, 2019.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 13, at First United Methodist Church in Madison, Fla. Interment followed in Oak Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday at Beggs Chapel from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sweetie was born March 30, 1925, in Madison, to R.C. Dickinson, Sr. and Helen Fraleigh Dickinson. She was a sixth generation Floridian. She attended Florida State College for Women (FSCW), now Florida State University, and the University of South Carolina. She was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority.

Sweetie was a homemaker and receptionist at North Florida Community College for 26 years. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and the Mary Martha Circle. She was also an active member of the Madison Garden Club.

She leaves behind her three beloved children, Helen (Len) Hembree Kunzelman (Bill), of Ft. Valley, Ga.; Joseph (Joe) W. Hembree II (Claire), of Windermere, Fla.; and Charles (Bill) W. Hembree, Jr., of Ocoee, Fla.

She was the grandmother of five grandchildren who adored her, and eight precious great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Florida United Methodist Children's Home Development Department 51 Children's Way Enterprise, Fla. 32725; or to The First United Methodist Church Building Fund P.O. Box 294 Madison, Fla. 32341.

T. J. Beggs, Jr. & Sons, in Madison, is in charge of arrangements.You may send condolences at www.beggsfuneral.com.