Healthy Start Coalition finds new home

Rick Patrick:

Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Healthy Start Coalition of Jefferson, Madison and Taylor Counties, Inc. has found a new home. They are now located in the old Greenville Primary School location, at 1476 SW Main St., in Greenville. The new location provides almost twice the space the coalition held before.

"We have moved from 1,300 square feet into the lower portion of the building, occupying almost 3,000 square feet to accommodate both our coalition needs and our Healthy Families program," said Cindy Hutto, Business Manager for the Healthy Start Coalition of Jefferson, Madison and Taylor Counties, Inc.

The Healthy Start Coalition of Jefferson, Madison and Taylor Counties, Inc. was created in 1993. The primary focus of the coalition is to ensure the health and well being of pregnant women and their babies and to reduce infant mortality.

Over the years, the coalition has partnered with over 30 community agencies to identify and provide support for many needs that affect the lives of pregnant women and their children. Some of the services provided include smoking cessation, car seat classes, nutritional education, parenting education and much more.

More information about the Healthy Start Coalition of Jefferson, Madison and Taylor Counties, Inc. can be found at https://healthystartjmt.org/.