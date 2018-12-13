Healthcare Hero: Victoria Wirick

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Victoria Wirick has been a caregiver in Madison County for 11 years and she enjoys her job more each day. Wirick currently provides home healthcare to five clients and has plans to take the State Board exam early next year, in order to become a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). Wirick completed the nursing program at North Florida Community College in 2015.

Anyone who has seen Wirick at work knows she has found her calling. She has an eye for all the details that come with caring for the elderly and she is gifted with the ability to keep her clients happy and laughing. Clients have a good reason to be happy because Wirick is known for going far above her job description to see to their needs and wishes. "I love being able to help my clients stay happy and successful, while also giving them a better quality of life," said Wirick. "This job is very rewarding. The only downfall is losing people who have become like family."

In the future, Wirick plans to become a Registered Nurse (RN) and eventually own a caregiving business. Wedding bells are around the corner, as Wirick became engaged to Caleb Holden in August. The couple plan to wed in October of 2019.

Wirick likes to fill her free time with hunting, fishing, scuba diving and buggy riding. "I also love animals. I have three dogs, eight chickens, three ducks, a cat and Caleb," said Wirick with a mischievous twinkle in her eye. When asked about life in Madison, Wirick stated, "I like country living and being part of a community that comes together and helps each other."