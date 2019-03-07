Healthcare Hero: Suzanne Arthur

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Suzanne Arthur brings 23 years of expertise as a dental hygienist to Shaw Dental, in Madison. Arthur provides a thorough and gentle cleaning for her patients and she adds plenty of personable service and attention to make trips to the dentist an enjoyable experience. "Many patients have told me that their teeth have never felt so clean as they do after Arthur has cleaned them," said Scheduling Administrator, Kathleen Shaw.

Arthur is dedicated to helping patients maintain their health. "It is imperative to your overall health to have your teeth cleaned regularly," said Arthur. There is a close connection between periodontal disease and diabetes, heart disease and other illnesses. Oral health and systemic health are definitely intertwined."

Arthur earned her Associates of Science degree in dental hygiene from Santa Fe Community College, in Santa Fe, Fla. She went on to receive a Bachelor of Applied Science in dental hygiene from St. Petersburg College, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Arthur worked as a dental hygienist in Live Oak before moving to Madison. "I find Madison to be a very nice, neighborly place to live," said Arthur.