Healthcare Hero Megan Greene

After graduating in July with her LPN education from North Florida College (NFC), Megan Greene is ready to move forward in her career. Right now, she serves at Down Home Medical, in Madison, and hopes to continue to build on the foundation of her medical career.

Greene was born and raised in Madison County and graduated from Madison County High School in 2006. In July, Greene completed an 11-month, 1,350-hour Practical Nursing program with NFC, preparing her to work in illness prevention and in the care and rehabilitation of the injured and sick.

For nearly two years, Greene has served with Down Home Medical as an assistant. Her duties include scheduling appointments and tests. She also triages patients and assists in insurance dealings. She has plans to enroll in the LPN to RN Bridge program at NFC, where she hopes to become an RN, later receiving her Bachelor's in Nursing within the next five years.

Greene is married to Tanner Greene and is the mother of Emma Greene.