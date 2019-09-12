Healthcare Hero Lisa Algarin

John Willoughby

reporter2@greenepublishing.com

It's safe to say that nursing home administration is in the blood of Madison Health and Rehabilitation's newest administrator Lisa Algarin. From growing up around the industry to becoming a certified administrator, the well-being of her respective facility is Algarin's top priority.

Originally a native of Alabama, Lisa Algarin grew up around the industry of independently-owned healthcare facilities. So much so, she detailed that her stepfather opened the first licensed nursing home in Mississippi in the 1960s.

Algarin attended the University of North Florida and later graduated with cum laude honors with a Bachelor of Science in Health Administration in 1999. Her career began at a local nursing home in Tallahassee and since then, she's worked in multiple facilities in Florida and in North Carolina.

Algarin stepped into the role of administrator at Madison Health and Rehabilitation on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Since then, she states that she enjoys working at the local facility. Her role as administrator entails ensuring the good reputation and quality status of Madison Health and Rehabilitation. "It's an honor to be here and in a five star facility," Algarin states.

Algarin is the mother of two sons and the grandmother of two granddaughters and one grandson.