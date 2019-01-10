Healthcare Hero: Justin Buchanan

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

For most of us, a day at work is about eight hours long, but for Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Justin Buchanan, a day at work is 24 hours of being ready for the next call for an ambulance. Fortunately, Buchanan gets two days off following each shift. Still, it makes for a 56 hour work week, which can be tiresome, but Buchanan still believes "this is a fun job." "I've thought about what I want to do when this job becomes too demanding, but I can't come up with anything I'd rather do," said Buchanan.

Buchanan completed EMT training in 2008, at Polk State College, in Winter Haven, Fla., where he grew up. Buchanan completed the Paramedic Program at North Florida Community College (NFCC) in 2010, and worked as an EMT in Perry for one year before taking the position in Madison. His favorite aspect of the job is being able to help others in a time of need. "It's just very rewarding," said Buchanan.