Heading to All-Star game

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

When Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboy senior running back Derrick Staten, Jr. carries the ball in Saturday's Florida Athletic Coaches Association (FACA) All-Star game, he will no doubt enjoy seeing offensive lineman Ta'Ronn Johnson helping to clear the way for him. Johnson recently learned he will be playing in the annual game when it was decided that Madison County quarterback Tre Adams will not be able to play in the game, due to an injury sustained earlier this year. Adams played the final two games of the season with the injury, helping to lead the Cowboys to their third State Championship and the first State Championship won with an undefeated season.

Johnson is a 5' 10”, 210 lb. senior offensive lineman for the Cowboys. The play of Johnson and the rest of the Cowboys' offensive line was a primary reason the Cowboys have enjoyed a dominating rushing attack that totaled over 4,000 yards this season. The Cowboys averaged 312.7 yards rushing per game this season.

The FACA All-Star game is in its 63rd year and features the most talented seniors from across the state who compete in the annual game. Other notable Cowboys who have played in the game include Kevin Kegler, Ironhead Gallon, Zack Sprenkle, Eric Bright and others. The game will take place on Saturday, Dec. 16, at The Villages.