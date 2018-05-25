Head, Heart, Hands, & Health

In the last few months, we have celebrated the beautiful differences that make up our world. We've seen the impact differences can make and the figures that emerged as leaders during Black History month in February, Developmental Disabilities month in March, and by finishing April strong celebrating Autism Awareness month. In 4-H, we strive to be a welcoming place reaching into every community, population, nationality, creed, and all those nuances that make each of us unique. We teach our youth to take pride in their differences and celebrate the differences of others. To stand up for those being taken advantage of, under-represented, and bullied. Our volunteers highlight important figures during our programs to show that even the unlikeliest of heroes can emerge in the most challenging times or in the day to day mundane routines that make up our lives. We celebrate the Rosa Parks and Temple Grandins as well as the mechanics, teachers, garbage technicians, and moms and dads. We teach them that each important figure was just a normal person until someone claimed them as important. We show them how everyday citizens who choose to be brave and take a chance on breaking a boundary they believe to be unjust all started where they are: as youth, looking for a voice, waiting for their opportunity…even if they didn't know it.

You see, teaching our youth to see the importance of the differences in everyone, teaches them to be impactful without being important. How will you help raise impactful youth of today so that they create a place for all tomorrow? Contact us today at (850) 973-4138 to see how you can volunteer with Madison County 4-H and create the change!

Becky V. Rucki