Crime: Have you witnessed a church burglary?

Major David Harper of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that the Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating several church burglaries. At this time, the affected churches have been isolated to a particular area within Madison County and appear to be targeted during the early morning hours following Sunday and Wednesday services. These burglaries may be associated with similar type burglaries in surrounding counties. The Sheriff’s Office asks that if anyone has observed any past suspicious activity or vehicles in the area of any church, to please contact the Criminal Investigative Division at (850) 973-4152. If anyone witnesses ongoing suspicious activity, please do not approach and instead immediately call 911.