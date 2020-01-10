Harold Arve, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 23, in Madison, Fla.

Harold was raised in Walhalla, S.C. He moved to Florida after graduation where he served in the U.S. Coast Guard.

In 1954, he and his partner, Tony Ferrar, opened Homestead Welding. At age 65, he retired and sold his share of the business which operated for 63 years.

Harold loved to work, dance, play his banjo, grow a garden, hunt, fish and feast on the harvest.

Harold was an Assistant Boy Scout Master in Troop No. 69 in the Redlands, Fla., during the 1960s.

In the late 1980s, he was an Assistant Boy Scout Master in Key Largo, Fla.

He was a faithful member of the Second Baptist Church in Murphy, N.C., for many years. Harold and his wife, Maxine, built a Christmas barn for all the elementary children in Murphy, N.C., to visit on field trips each holiday to see the many decorations and animated displays. Each child left with a toy gift.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents: Roy and Olvaline Arve; brother, Charles Arve and step-son, John Alston. He is survived by his wife, Maxine Arve; son, Hal Arve (Linda); son, Mike Arve (Susan); and daughter, Shirley Vellanti (Paul). Also, Harold is survived by four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Harold was a kind and caring gentleman who was blessed with many friends whom he accepted them all as they were.

A celebration of life will be held for friends and family at a later date.