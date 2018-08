Story Submitted

On Sunday, Sept. 9, you are invited to attend Harmony Baptist Church's homecoming service, beginning at 11 a.m. Special music will be provided by Brian Norris. A history of the church will be presented as well.

Come enjoy good fellowship and a meal immediately following the morning service. There will not be Sunday school or an evening service. Harmony Baptist Church is located at 265 NW Harmony Church Way, in Greenville.