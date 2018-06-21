Hard work pays off: MCCS will rise to a C

Savannah Reams: Greene Publishing, Inc.

2018 Florida Standards Assessments (FSA) results are in! After six hours of calculating, the predicted grade for Madison County Central School (MCCS) is a 50 C! MCCS's rise to a C means that the school will continue to operate as usual, with no need for the assistance of an outside entity.

Last summer, Superintendent Dr. Karen Pickles stressed the severity of the situation at MCCS, informing the district that if they could not raise the grade, the Florida Department of Education would mandate another option. These options included being taken over by an outside charter company or receiving help from an outside management company which focuses on school turnaround.

Refusing the charter option, the district voted to welcome help from an outside management company in the event MCCS could not raise their grade. The possibility of a charter company remained out of the question for most, as it posed a threat to many jobs, as well as the retirement of many employees. A charter company would have also stripped the Madison County School Board of any voice regarding MCCS.

Of course, the best option, and the option Superintendent Pickles fought so ferociously for, was to work hard, stay focused and raise the grade at MCCS. After many long hours, hard work and an unwillingness to fail, the students, teachers, staff and administration at MCCS, along with assistance from community advocates and volunteers, raised the school grade and conquered their obstacles.

"I am so proud of all the teachers, staff and kids," said Superintendent Pickles. "I never doubted their capabilities. A lot of community volunteers had their hand in the pot as well. We appreciate their support tremendously."