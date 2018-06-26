Hammertime 12U holds tryouts

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Hammertime 12U Travel Ball team is looking for motivated, dedicated and competitive players, 12 and under, who love to play softball. The season is virtually year-long, with breaks from time to time. All positions are open and if you have pitching and catching experience, that's a plus!

The Hammertime 12U Travel Ball team has previously qualified for the 10U world series, the team is four-time tournament champs and is fun and family-oriented with a disciplined atmosphere. The highly-qualified coaching staff, consisting of Brooke Bass, Nicole Russell and Josh Newsom. is led by Valdosta State University Hall of Famer Sonja Bass.

Tryouts will take place on Saturday, June 30, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Madison Recreation Complex, located at 753 SW Anastasia Way, in Madison. If you're interested or have questions, call Sonja Bass at (229) 548-0532.