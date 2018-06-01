Haire receives 50-year Masonic recognition

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Arnold Haire, of Lake Park, was the special honoree Monday, May 14, at the Madison Masonic Lodge No. 11. Haire was recognized after receiving his 50-year pin and certificate for 50 years of dedicated service to the Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons (F.& A.M.).

Arnold Haire began his journey when he received his Entered Apprentice degree on Jan. 15, 1968. On Feb. 19, 1968, he received his Fellowcraft degree. Haire became a Master Mason on March 18, 1968.

Since becoming a Master Mason, Haire has become a Scottish Rite Mason, a York Rite Mason, and a Shriner, supporting Shriners Hospitals for Children. Haire worked for AT&T for approximately 30 years and traveled fairly often. While traveling, Haire participated in multiple Shriner events internationally. Haire also participated in a band in the Shrine Temple in the Atlanta area.

Freemasonry has a long-standing role in the birth and traditions of America and the growth of Madison County. Dedicated to making "Good Men Better," the fraternity is committed to supporting all great causes, especially the poor and distressed, as well as the elderly and children. Locally, the Madison Lodge continues to support these concerns, while also supporting the charities of the Grand Lodge of the State of Florida.

Madison Lodge No. 11 F.& A.M. meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month, with activities and social programs year-round. A deep fraternal bond exists between its members. It is the wholesome relationship of brotherly love, brought about through high principles exemplified in their daily lives, that make its members near and dear to each other.