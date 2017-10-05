Greenville Town Meeting: Will Greenville continue to have Sheriff’s patrols?

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

A Greenville Town Council member recently questioned the need for a law enforcement presence in the Town of Greenville.

At a recent budget workshop meeting for the Town of Greenville on Tuesday, Sept. 26, Council member and Vice-Mayor Brandi Seabrooks questioned the need to keep money in the proposed budget to pay for a Deputy Sheriff to be in Greenville 16 hours per week. A total of $25,000 has been added to Greenville's budget for fiscal year (FY) 2017-18 in order to fund an Interlocal Agreement between the Town of Greenville and the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

A citizen's committee had been formed to review a draft document prepared by former Town Attorney Clay Schnitker. The committee met and made revisions, but the item didn't get addressed at the previous Council meeting.

“If we're going to use 25 grand, I'd rather use it for something that's going to benefit the town. There's plenty police (sic) around here. Ain't no more of that foolishness going on 'cause everybody's either locked up or dead,” said Seabrooks.

It was explained to the Council that there is an “out clause” written into the agreement if the town wants to get out of the agreement at a later date.

“I feel that the police department is just going to take that 25 grand and distribute it and not give us any more services,” said Seabrooks.

During a meeting of the Greenville Town Council on Feb. 16, of this year, Seabrooks had a much different take on law enforcement patrols in Greenville. This was soon after a drive-by shooting injured five in Greenville. “I would like for the Council to demand that the Sheriff shows up in Greenville, at one of these meetings, invite the community and let him speak for himself, and tell us, the citizens who elected him, that he's not gonna do something and put some more police presence; let him tell us that, so when it's time to elect him again, we'll remember that,” said Seabrooks, in February. “We just want the citizens to know that we are doing everything possible that we can, and we are going to get the Sheriff in here, and we're gonna do everything possible and make sure the citizens feel safe,” Seabrooks went on to say in a statement.

The three council members (Mayor Calvin Malone, Barbara Dansey and Seabrooks) present at the workshop at this time had not read the updated Interlocal Agreement. Copies were left for them to read. No further action was taken and the meeting was adjourned, with funding for the agreement still in the budget.

On Monday, Oct. 2, the Greenville Town Council met to hold a final hearing and pass the City's budget and millage rate for FY 2017-18. At the beginning of the meeting, it was noted that Council member Seabrooks was busy checking her cell phone rather than participating in the Pledge of Allegiance, along with everyone else present. This is not unusual behavior for Seabrooks.

Council member Joi Collins was absent from the meeting.

The meeting began with Council member Barbara Dansey objecting to former Council member Kovacherich Arnold being at the table and participating in the vote. Dansey's objections were ignored. Mayor passed the gavel to Vice-Mayor Seabrooks.

After the reading of the ordinance setting the millage rate at 10 mills, the floor was opened for public discussion. There was no discussion from the floor. A motion to set the millage rate at 10 mills, which is 14.18 percent greater than the roll-back rate, was passed unanimously by those council members present.

The ordinance approving the town's budget was then read and the floor opened for public hearing. It was noted that $30,000 had been moved from a water study into street improvements. A motion to pass the City's $1,925,453 budget was passed unanimously by those Council members present.

The next regular meeting of the Greenville Town Council will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in Greenville Town Hall, 154 SW Old Mission Ave., in Greenville.