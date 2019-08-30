Greenville seniors, volunteers to celebrate

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

As the senior citizens center in Greenville prepares to close its doors for the way-making of a new senior/youth center, senior citizens of Greenville are invited to say their goodbyes to the old and welcome in the new.

On Friday, Aug. 30, the seniors of Greenville and center volunteers celebrate the life of the existing senior citizens center of Greenville, behind the Greenville Town Hall, with a luncheon. Tell your stories and memories that have held the walls together for years. The event is scheduled to begin at 11:45 p.m.

In the coming months, the residents of the Town of Greenville will see the new senior/youth community center come to life as it will be built at the corner of Oslo Trail and Old Mission Avenue, in Greenville. The county is scheduled to look at helping with the demolition during their Wednesday, Aug. 28 meeting. A date has not been set for the groundbreaking of the new facility, however.

The Greenville Senior Citizens Center is located at 166 SW Oslo Trail, in Greenville.