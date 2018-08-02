Greenville residents face sanitation increases

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

During a special workshop meeting on Monday, July 23, the Greenville Town Council discussed future rate increases for sanitation services. Town Manager, Edward Dean presented an option for the council members to consider. One issue Dean felt strongly about was the need to have a reserve fund which could be used in the future when it becomes necessary to obtain another vehicle for the Sanitation Department.

Previously, the town purchased a new truck due to the unsafe condition of the older truck which was long past its useful life. The five-year annual debt for the new truck is $32,447. If this payment is divided evenly among the 322 sanitation customers, this would result in an increase of $8.42 per month. This increase would be for the payment of the new truck. In order to save funds for a new truck in the future, Dean suggested an additional increase of another $8.42 per month. This would bring the total increase to $16.84 per month.

Rather than hit customers with the total increase at once, Dean suggested incremental increases. The initial increase of $8.42 per month, then another $4.21 next year and $4.21 the year after that. After that, the increase would be 2.5 percent per year in order to keep up with inflation. Commercial customers would see the same rate increases. If this rate plan is passed, a residential customer would see their monthly sanitation rate go from the current $18.04 per month to $34.88 after four years.

The next regular meeting for the Greenville Town Council is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. The meeting is set to take place in Town Hall, located at 154 SW Old Mission Ave., in Greenville.