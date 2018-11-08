Greenville lodge re-opens; Cone receives perpetual membership

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

After an annual three-month hiatus, Right Worshipful Roy Hibbs, Worshipful Master of Greenville Lodge No. 28 F. &A.M., is pleased to announce the re-opening of Greenville lodge for members. The Greenville lodge goes dark each year during the summer months, from July to September. The lodge was scheduled to hold its first meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 9, but was canceled due to the impact by Hurricane Michael.

During the meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 23, Hibbs and Right Worshipful Calvin Cone presented Right Worshipful Zachary Cone with a perpetual membership to Greenville Lodge. Cone, an area manager with NPC International, is the district instructor for the Seventh Masonic District, a past District Deputy Grand Master and a Past Master of Perry Lodge No. 123 F. &A.M., in Perry, Fla. Cone is a proud Marzuq Shriner and president of the Perry Shrine Club, serving under 2018 Marzuq Potentate Calvin Cone, who is his father.

Generally, members of a Masonic lodge are required to pay annual dues, however, a perpetual member pays a one-time fee and he will never have to pay annual dues again. The next stated communication at Greenville lodge will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 13, for the purpose of passing a candidate to the degree of Fellowcraft. Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m., with the degree beginning at 7 p.m. All Master Masons and Fellowcraft Masons are invited to attend.

Freemasonry has a long-standing role in the birth and traditions of America and the growth of Madison County. Dedicated to making “Good Men Better,” the fraternity is committed to supporting all great causes, especially the poor and distressed, as well as the elderly and children. Locally, lodges in Madison County continue to support these concerns, while also supporting the charities of the Grand Lodge of the State of Florida.

Greenville Lodge No. 28 F. & A.M., located at 163 SW Church Ave., in Greenville, meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, at 7:30 p.m. A deep fraternal bond exists between its members. It is the wholesome relationship of brotherly love, brought about through high principles exemplified in their daily lives, that make its members near and dear to each other.