Greenville Lodge goes dark

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Local Master Masons, family and friends gathered together on Tuesday, June 25, for the final stated communication for Greenville Masonic Lodge No. 28 until the month of October. During the meeting, open to family and friends, one member and a student with a bright future were honored for their accomplishments.

During the event, Chase Allbritton was presented his very own leather apron, which is signified as the badge of a Master Mason. Allbritton was raised to the sublime degree of Master Mason toward the beginning of 2019 and was appointed as Marshall of the Lodge.

Additionally, Greenville Masonic Lodge No. 28 honored Eli Dorman, of Perry, Fla., who was awarded one of ten scholarships presented by the Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Florida. Dorman, a 2019 Valedictorian of Point of Grace Christian School, in Perry, Fla., is currently attending North Florida Community College, with plans to proceed to Florida State University in the future.

Due to the summer months, Greenville Masonic Lodge goes dark, or does not hold meetings, during the months of July, August and September. The next stated communication will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 7:30 p.m.

Freemasonry has a long-standing role in the birth and traditions of America and the growth of Madison County. Dedicated to making "Good Men Better," the fraternity is committed to supporting all great causes, especially the poor and distressed, as well as the elderly and children. Locally, lodges in Madison County continue to support these concerns, while also supporting the charities of the Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Florida.

Greenville Masonic Lodge No. 28, located at 163 SW Church Ave., in Greenville, meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.BeAFloridaMason.com.