Greenville Fire/EMS station dedicated

John Willoughby:

Greene Publishing, Inc.

The local Greenville Fire and EMS station took their first call in August of 2018, and since then, County Fire Coordinator Chris Williams and all first responders working in the western part of Madison County have cut response times by over 50 percent in western Madison County.

The journey toward bringing ambulances and fire services to the Town of Greenville began one year ago when County Coordinator Brian Kauffman brought a proposed interlocal agreement draft that would bring an EMS unit to the area. It was later approved, bringing peace to the town and surrounding residents.

As of Nov. 1, 2018, dual-certified firefighter/medics at Station 51 work in 48 hour increments, keeping Greenville and portions of the county covered at all times.

On Wednesday, June 26, at approximately 11 a.m., around 40 local leaders and constituents gathered under a tent near the Steve Agner Public Safety Building to dedicate the station. The event was accompanied by County Fire Coordinator Chief Chris Williams, State Fire Marshal Director Julius Halas, Assistant State Fire Marshal Director Melvin Stone, Madison County Board of County Commissioners and the Mayor of Greenville, among others.

"We would like to thank our Town Manager [Edward Dean]; he's so humble," said Greenville Mayor Brittni Brown. "This agreement and this partnership with the county would not be so without his efforts."

"Where would we be as a community without dedicated individuals that see the need in helping our fellow man when that time arrives," stated County Commissioner Ronnie Moore. "By having these services here in the Town of Greenville and the western part of the county, it has cut response times by over 50 percent, hence the name, Fire Station 51."

After the ceremony, guests were treated to a delicious chicken and pulled-pork meal, accompanied by sides, drinks and the camaraderie of others.